Varun Dhawan shares Border 2 update, says Diljit has completed shooting

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has an update from the sets of the upcoming film Border 2. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the sets as global superstar Diljit Dosanjh wrapped up his part for the film.

In the video, Varun can be seen embracing Diljit as the two share laddoos. While Diljit is formally dressed in the video, Varun can be seen in casuals as per the demand of the scene.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Diljit brother's shoot is over, laddoos are also shared. The taste of friendship is something else! Thank you brother, we will miss you and the team.”