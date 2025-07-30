Former WWE CEO and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon in three-car collision

Former WWE CEO and wrestling tycoon Vince McMahon was in a severe three-car accident in Connecticut last Thursday, July 24. The 79-year-old allegedly rear-ended a 2023 BMW 430 with his 2024 Bentley on Route 15 in Westport.

Car accident: Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon charged with reckless driving

As per a crash report picked up by a news publication and a later Facebook message posted by the BMW driver Barbara Doran, Vince’s vehicle then collided with a median guardrail. Crash debris lodged in a third car a Ford Fusion headed in the opposite direction. There were no severe injuries but pictures of the scene depict heavy damage to the Bentley with both front wheels torn off and airbags inflating.

Barbara said a state trooper, who was not marked, was tailgating Vince while he was speeding when the accident happened. She said she was “lucky to have lived” and that Vince’s vehicle struck her at 80-90 mph.