Celebs

Former WWE CEO and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon in three-car collision

The 79-year-old allegedly rear-ended a 2023 BMW 430 with his 2024 Bentley on Route 15 in Westport
Former WWE CEO and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon in three-car collision
Former WWE CEO and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon in three-car collision
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Former WWE CEO and wrestling tycoon Vince McMahon was in a severe three-car accident in Connecticut last Thursday, July 24. The 79-year-old allegedly rear-ended a 2023 BMW 430 with his 2024 Bentley on Route 15 in Westport.

Car accident: Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon charged with reckless driving

As per a crash report picked up by a news publication and a later Facebook message posted by the BMW driver Barbara Doran, Vince’s vehicle then collided with a median guardrail. Crash debris lodged in a third car a Ford Fusion headed in the opposite direction. There were no severe injuries but pictures of the scene depict heavy damage to the Bentley with both front wheels torn off and airbags inflating.

Barbara said a state trooper, who was not marked, was tailgating Vince while he was speeding when the accident happened. She said she was “lucky to have lived” and that Vince’s vehicle struck her at 80-90 mph.

Former WWE CEO and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon in three-car collision
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Vince received a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving and following too closely and causing an accident. He is due to appear in court next month.

The incident took place on the same day as Vince honoured wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died at 71. The previous CEO took to X to refer to Hogan as “the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME” and a pioneer.

This new development is part of a string of controversies for Vince, who stepped down as an executive at WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings earlier this year due to a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct and trafficking.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Former WWE CEO and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon in three-car collision
Ranbir Kapoor invests INR 15 crore in the VFX giant Prime Focus for his film Ramayana
Vince McMahon

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com