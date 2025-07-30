Ranbir Kapoor invests INR 15 crore in the VFX giant Prime Focus for his film Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor has shifted from being just an actor to also being the investor in his upcoming movie Ramayana. The movie uses a massive amount of VFX which is the most intriguing point of it all. The actor reportedly has invested a whopping amount of INR 15 crore in Prime Focus, the owner of the global VFX giant – Double Negative (DNEG).

INR 4,000 crore VFX budget: Ramayana aims to redefine Indian cinema

Ranbir, who stars as Lord Rama in the upcoming film, Ramayana has recognised its massive potential and made a strategic investment of INR 15 crore in the Oscar-winning VFX powerhouse, Prime Focus. He has bought 12.5 percent share of the company Prime Focus. The movie has been gaining popularity since the teaser has launched and so is its company’s stocks. Prime Focus has seen a jump of 90 percent since April which was the time of release of the movie’s teaser. The shares have reached an all time high of INR 175, up from INR 85.

The film’s breathtaking visual aesthetics have become a major driving force behind its growing demand. As per the teaser, fans feel that the creators have meticulously crafted the visuals to present the mythological epic in the most captivating and immersive way possible.

While the film’s stunning visual effects are winning hearts, they’re also coming at a steep cost — the VFX budget alone has reportedly soared to a staggering INR 4,000 crore for the two-part epic, significantly impacting the filmmakers’ expenses.

According to a news publication, one of the creators says, “The film is being mounted at an international level and by the time both films would be made, the budget would reach over Rs 4,000 crore. The team is planning to have world-class VFX and special effects to give the best experience to the audiences.”

Ramayana is a cinematic adaptation of the revered Hindu epic penned by sage Valmiki, brought to life through a visually rich and artistic recreation. Beyond its breathtaking visuals, the film features high-octane action sequences choreographed by renowned Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris, best known for his work on Mad Max. Actor Yash was recently spotted training for an intense action scene under Guy’s guidance, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.