Jacob Elordi to play Frankenstein’s Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s new take

The Director of Guillermo del Toro's movie had already spent nine months in working with all the actors and makeup designer Mike Hill. But after Andrew Garfield exited from the project, Mike Hill had nine months to redesign for Jacob's look. Despite the delay and shortage of time, the director praised how Jacob was the perfect choice for this role and that their chemistry was "supernaturally good".

With most charming and naturally gorgeous physique of 6 feet 5 inches tall, the actor will bring an unique presence on screen. Guillermo and Mike described his physical movement as having a “gangly elegance,” with features like loose wrists and a quiet, haunting gaze. This look reminded the two of Boris Karloff, the actor who famously played Frankenstein’s monster in the original 1931 film.