Jacob Elordi to play Frankenstein’s Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s new take

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has been officially casted for Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film. The actor has replaced Andrew Garfield, who reportedly had to leave the project due to some scheduling issue. Jacob stepped into the Monster role just weeks before filming started for the movie.
The Director of Guillermo del Toro's movie had already spent nine months in working with all the actors and makeup designer Mike Hill. But after Andrew Garfield exited from the project, Mike Hill had nine months to redesign for Jacob's look. Despite the delay and shortage of time, the director praised how Jacob was the perfect choice for this role and that their chemistry was "supernaturally good".
With most charming and naturally gorgeous physique of 6 feet 5 inches tall, the actor will bring an unique presence on screen. Guillermo and Mike described his physical movement as having a “gangly elegance,” with features like loose wrists and a quiet, haunting gaze. This look reminded the two of Boris Karloff, the actor who famously played Frankenstein’s monster in the original 1931 film.
Jacob Elordi's version of monster is not only scary but heavily emotional and impactful. Del Toro's version of this film will revolve around toxic relationship between father and son, how they are different from each other. The director wants the audience to feel sympathy for the monster and not only fear but his appeal and look.
The film features a star-studded cast, including Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, along with Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, and others. The movie is expected soon to be premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival before it hits on Netflix in November 2025.