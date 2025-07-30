MrBeast becomes first individual creator to hit 400M subscribers, receives custom YouTube Play Button

Youtuber Mr Beast has set a record for getting the first-ever 400 million subscriber Play Button in the world, a milestone which has been acknowledged by YouTube’s CEO Neal Mohan himself. He is the first individual content creator to have surpassed this number but the internet is not quite celebrating fully.

MrBeast set new YouTube record by receiving 400M Play Button, but the internet says ‘meh’

YouTube creators often get these shiny Play Button based on their subscriber counts, like 1 million subscribers get a gold plated trophy whereas 100 million subscribers get red diamond Play Buttons. But since nobody had previously achieved the subscribers count of 400 million, the CEO made a custom made trophy for the content creator MrBeast.

The new YouTube trophy features a sleek silver base with a bold, modern design, topped by the iconic Play Button symbol made of bright blue crystals. It blends a futuristic aesthetic with the classic YouTube identity, showcasing a dazzling tribute to the creators.

MrBeast has made this historical achievement on June 1, 2025 surpassing the subscribers count for T-series as well which stands at 299 million. After a month, on receiving this Playbutton, the creator took to his Instagram and posted a photo alongside the CEO captioning, “400,000,000 Subscriber Play Button! Thank you YouTube”.