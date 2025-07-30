MrBeast becomes first individual creator to hit 400M subscribers, receives custom YouTube Play Button

Youtuber Mr Beast has set a record for getting the first-ever 400 million subscriber Play Button in the world, a milestone which has been acknowledged by YouTube’s CEO Neal Mohan himself. He is the first individual content creator to have surpassed this number but the internet is not quite celebrating fully.
YouTube creators often get these shiny Play Button based on their subscriber counts, like 1 million subscribers get a gold plated trophy whereas 100 million subscribers get red diamond Play Buttons. But since nobody had previously achieved the subscribers count of 400 million, the CEO made a custom made trophy for the content creator MrBeast.
The new YouTube trophy features a sleek silver base with a bold, modern design, topped by the iconic Play Button symbol made of bright blue crystals. It blends a futuristic aesthetic with the classic YouTube identity, showcasing a dazzling tribute to the creators.
MrBeast has made this historical achievement on June 1, 2025 surpassing the subscribers count for T-series as well which stands at 299 million. After a month, on receiving this Playbutton, the creator took to his Instagram and posted a photo alongside the CEO captioning, “400,000,000 Subscriber Play Button! Thank you YouTube”.
Earlier he also expressed his gratitude in social media saying, “400,000,000 subscribers! A decade ago before I blew up everyone in my life told me I was too obsessed and constantly told I’d never make it. Despite that I was in love with making content and grinded every moment my eyes were open for 7 years before anyone started watching. I literally told my mom I’d rather be homeless than do anything else. The greatest gift in life is being able to wake up everyday with a purpose and thanks to YouTube and you guys, I have that. Thanks for 400M.”
While the milestone is undeniably historic, some fans have expressed disappointment over the design of the Play Button trophy, feeling it doesn’t quite match the scale of the achievement. Many commented on the post saying it doesn’t really hold up to the expectations.
One user said, “It's just a 10 millions button with the center painted in blue,” while others added, “YouTube should come up with a new design”.
One user in Reddit wrote, “Mr Beast just got his 400 Mil Subscribers Playbutton. What's your thought on the Playbutton? I personally think it could've been entirely different from the previous models. This looks like they made one just for the sake of it.”