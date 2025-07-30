Vikrant Massey has started gearing up for his role in White, a biopic based on the life of renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The 12th Fail actor Vikrant even met the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who founded the Art of Living, in person to learn more about him and prepare for the part.

Vikrant Massey is now headed to Colombo to film some of the most important moments in the guru’s life. A source close to the biopic development said that Vikrant is "deeply immersed in research and preparation to do justice to the character."

Directed by Montoo Bassi and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, White throws light on the end of Colombia’s 52-year civil war, where Sri Sri Ravi Shankar played a crucial role to help ensure peace for the Tamils and Sinhalese population.

Even Netflix's Narcos team is also aiding the production process of White, since they've previously shot in Colombo and are familiar with the geography, political and setup challenges.

The majority of the film will be shot overseas and the remaining scenes will be shot in a Mumbai studio. The biopic will depict 90% of the plot in Colombo in a continuous schedule.

The Colombian conflict started in 1964 between the government of Colombia and multiple groups who were trying to increase their influence on the Colombian territory. At least 2 lakh people lost their lives in the war.

"Bring the much-needed healing touch to the population, re-instil the confidence among each other and among the community. I am ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve this goal", said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at a press conference previously, when asked about the repatriation of Tamilians in Sri Lanka.