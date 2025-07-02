Actor Vikrant Massey shares his failure in PR on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast

Vikrant has been giving regular glimpse of his life on his social media. He was recently seen with his family at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram. It is also speculated that he was there as a preparation to his role in the upcoming movie which is based on the principles of Art of Living. Till then he will be seen in Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan releasing on July 11. After a positive response to the trailer and his role, Vikrant also gave a quick glimpse of his ‘new look’ on Instagram where he is seen in a completely different avatar than his on-screen role. Netizens wonder if it’s the look to his next project.