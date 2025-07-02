Actor Vikrant Massey shares his failure in PR on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast

Actor Vikrant Massey is one whose work speaks for himself. At a time when celebrities are either star kids with popularity and visibility hover around them from a young age to the kind where one indulges in paid marketing and PR strategies to stay in the limelight, Vikrant Massey is an actor who completely lets his work, choice of roles and willingness to experiment in work, speak for itself. The actor who will be soon seen on-screen again in the unique romance Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Shanaya Kapoor, who will be finally making her much-awaited debut, recently opened up about his experience with PR and marketing strategists on a special episode of a podcast hosted by actor and entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty.
Vikrant Massey who recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Rhea Chakraborty, revealed during the show that he had tried taking the PR and marketing strategy route but ended up in losing more financially, than gaining ever. In the show he reveals how he tried his best to fit into the social fabric of Bollywood, which includes attending big parties, wearing designer-wear clothes, which are mostly rented, and more such ways. However, it started financially drained him with costs soaring up to Rs 60,000 (approx.) on single instance.
However he soon started feeling uneasy trying to become a personality that he is otherwise not. He found it difficult to embrace the duality and hypocrisy of the glamour world. In find his calling, his wife, Sheetal Thakur, played a big role. She constantly started questioning him on his expenditure and the need to lavishly spend so much. This also made him reconsider his path and he decided to let his work do the talking and most importantly, feel comfortable the way he is. He claims that ‘he failed’ in trying to move ahead with the PR strategies.
Vikrant has been giving regular glimpse of his life on his social media. He was recently seen with his family at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram. It is also speculated that he was there as a preparation to his role in the upcoming movie which is based on the principles of Art of Living. Till then he will be seen in Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan releasing on July 11. After a positive response to the trailer and his role, Vikrant also gave a quick glimpse of his ‘new look’ on Instagram where he is seen in a completely different avatar than his on-screen role. Netizens wonder if it’s the look to his next project.