Maalik trailer: Rajkummar Rao shows his fierce side in new film

The much-awaited trailer of Maalik has just been dropped by the makers on the official social media handles. This action–packed thriller is expected to spotlight lead actor Rajkummar Rao in a never before seen avatar. From the official poster and the trailer, it seems as if Rao portrays a menacing and intense role as a gangster.

His look is quite rugged, and his expressions make him a commander in every frame. Maalik is set against the 1980s Allahabad and revolves around ambition, greed, power, might, loyalty and above all, a world which is ruled by guns more than words.

Opening up about his character, Rajkummar Rao says, “This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created.”