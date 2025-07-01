Maalik trailer: Rajkummar Rao shows his fierce side in new film

Rajkummar Rao has not just played a variety of characters, but has lived them and made sure that the viewers empathise or sympathise with them. This time around, the versatile actor is back again on the big screens with Pulkit’s Maalik, which just dropped its teaser today.
While the poster shows Rao in a different avatar from which the audience is used to seeing him, only the movie will reveal more about the character in general. Maalik also stars Manushi Chillar, Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.
The much-awaited trailer of Maalik has just been dropped by the makers on the official social media handles. This action–packed thriller is expected to spotlight lead actor Rajkummar Rao in a never before seen avatar. From the official poster and the trailer, it seems as if Rao portrays a menacing and intense role as a gangster.
His look is quite rugged, and his expressions make him a commander in every frame. Maalik is set against the 1980s Allahabad and revolves around ambition, greed, power, might, loyalty and above all, a world which is ruled by guns more than words.
Opening up about his character, Rajkummar Rao says, “This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created.”
Maalik marks the theatrical debut of director Pulkit. Starring in the movie is Manushi chiller who mentions, “Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team, Rajkummar and director Pulkit and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it.”
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.