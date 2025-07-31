Shannon Sharpe leaves ESPN amid assault settlement

Shannon strongly denied all accusations. When the lawsuit first became public, he posted a video calling it a 'shakedown' and accused the woman’s lawyer of targeting him unfairly. He stated that the relationship was fully consensual and that he was now taking time off from ESPN to be with his family. The lawsuit has now been settled privately. The exact terms are not known. But both sides have agreed to end the matter and move on. The case will be dismissed and cannot be refiled.

Shannon Sharpe, now 57, is a former NFL star who used to play for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. He won three Super Bowl titles and became one of the top tight ends in NFL history during his tenure. He retired 22 years ago in 2003 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

His shift to media was also successful. He became popular on television and on his own podcast, where he spoke openly on sports and social issues. His recent departure from ESPN marks a pause in that journey, at least for now. There’s been no word yet on what he plans to do next.