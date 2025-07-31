Shannon Sharpe leaves ESPN amid assault settlement

Shannon Sharpe has exited ESPN. The move comes shortly after he settled a sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed by a former partner. Shannon had been a regular face on First Take, ESPN’s morning debate show. Known for his strong opinions and humour, he joined the programme just last year and quickly became a key part of the panel. But since April, he has not appeared on air. He said he was stepping away to deal with “false and disruptive allegations.”
The lawsuit was filed by an anonymous woman who said the two began dating when she was 20, back in 2023. According to her complaint, things were consensual but later became abusive. She accused Shannon of sexually assaulting her twice in Las Vegas; once in October 2024 and again in January 2025.
Shannon strongly denied all accusations. When the lawsuit first became public, he posted a video calling it a 'shakedown' and accused the woman’s lawyer of targeting him unfairly. He stated that the relationship was fully consensual and that he was now taking time off from ESPN to be with his family. The lawsuit has now been settled privately. The exact terms are not known. But both sides have agreed to end the matter and move on. The case will be dismissed and cannot be refiled.
Shannon Sharpe, now 57, is a former NFL star who used to play for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. He won three Super Bowl titles and became one of the top tight ends in NFL history during his tenure. He retired 22 years ago in 2003 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.
His shift to media was also successful. He became popular on television and on his own podcast, where he spoke openly on sports and social issues. His recent departure from ESPN marks a pause in that journey, at least for now. There’s been no word yet on what he plans to do next.
