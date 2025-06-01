4 foods that helped Shehnaz Gill's weight loss

Shehnaaz Gill’s inspiring physical transformation has captured public attention.

Instead of fad diets or unrealistic restrictions, Shehnaaz embraced simple, nourishing Indian foods that helped her lose weight sustainably while boosting overall wellness.

Here are five staples from Shehnaaz Gill's diet that played a crucial role in her journey

Turmeric and tea combo

Shehnaaz kickstarts her day with a powerful wellness elixir—turmeric water, tea, and a dash of apple cider vinegar. This anti-inflammatory combo helps flush out toxins, boosts metabolism, and preps the digestive system for the day ahead. She insists that turmeric must be used correctly to be effective, making it more than just a trendy superfood. This morning ritual has not only aided her weight loss but is also one of the secrets behind her radiant skin.

High-protein Indian breakfast

For breakfast, Shehnaaz sticks to Indian staples: think sprouted moong, methi parathas, and dosa. These protein-rich options provide sustained energy and keep her feeling full longer, minimising the urge to snack unnecessarily. She practices portion control and steers clear of calorie-dense breakfast foods, proving that Indian meals can be both comforting and fitness-friendly.