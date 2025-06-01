4 foods that helped Shehnaz Gill's weight loss

Shehnaaz Gill’s inspiring physical transformation has captured public attention.
Instead of fad diets or unrealistic restrictions, Shehnaaz embraced simple, nourishing Indian foods that helped her lose weight sustainably while boosting overall wellness.
Shehnaaz kickstarts her day with a powerful wellness elixir—turmeric water, tea, and a dash of apple cider vinegar. This anti-inflammatory combo helps flush out toxins, boosts metabolism, and preps the digestive system for the day ahead. She insists that turmeric must be used correctly to be effective, making it more than just a trendy superfood. This morning ritual has not only aided her weight loss but is also one of the secrets behind her radiant skin.
For breakfast, Shehnaaz sticks to Indian staples: think sprouted moong, methi parathas, and dosa. These protein-rich options provide sustained energy and keep her feeling full longer, minimising the urge to snack unnecessarily. She practices portion control and steers clear of calorie-dense breakfast foods, proving that Indian meals can be both comforting and fitness-friendly.
Poha, a beloved comfort food, gets a healthy makeover in Shehnaaz’s kitchen. She loads it up with colourful veggies like broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers, and seasons it with Indian spices such as cumin and mustard seeds.
To further enhance the meal, she pairs it with granola and curd for fibre, probiotics, and good carbs. It’s a brilliant example of how a familiar dish can be turned into a balanced and gut-friendly breakfast.
Lunch for Shehnaaz is all about nourishment without heaviness. Her plate typically includes protein-packed dal, a vibrant salad with sprouts, tofu scramble for added fibre, and one roti lightly smeared with ghee to provide healthy fats.
Instead of processed snacks, Shehnaaz reaches for ghee-roasted makhana in the evening. This crunchy, low-calorie treat is rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. It supports heart health, strengthens bones, and aids digestion, all while keeping cravings in check.
The touch of ghee adds both flavour and good fats, making it a guilt-free indulgence she can enjoy anytime.
Shehnaaz doesn't go for restrictive crash diets. She strives to eat mindfully with a strong focus on nutrition. She proves that it is possible to eat well, feel great, and still enjoy the flavours you love.