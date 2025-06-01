Kusha Kapila shares her weight loss journey

Actor and influencer Kusha Kapila has shared the darker side of her weight loss journey, revealing how years of chasing the “perfect body” led her to unhealthy extremes—including dangerously low-calorie diets that left lasting impacts on her health.

Kusha Kapila struggled with body dysmorphia for a long time

Opening up about struggling with body dysmorphia, a condition where one becomes obsessively critical of their appearance, Kapila confessed to experimenting with harmful diet fads between the ages of 13 and 33. Among the most damaging: a self-imposed 800-calorie-a-day diet, where she ate little more than roti and tomato curry.

While she lost weight quickly, the cost was high. “I lost muscle mass, weakened my immune system, and eventually developed abdominal tuberculosis,” she said.