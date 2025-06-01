Celebs

Kusha Kapila shares her weight loss journey

Achieving an ideal body led the actor and influencer Kusha Kapila to have an unhealthy relationship with food, which caused her body image and health issues
Kusha Kapila shares her weight loss journey
Actor and influencer Kusha Kapila has shared the darker side of her weight loss journey, revealing how years of chasing the “perfect body” led her to unhealthy extremes—including dangerously low-calorie diets that left lasting impacts on her health.

Kusha Kapila, who has struggled with body dysmorphia, revealed she followed extreme diet fads between 13 and 33; most harmful being an 800-calorie-a-day plan of just roti and tomato curry.

Opening up about struggling with body dysmorphia, a condition where one becomes obsessively critical of their appearance, Kapila confessed to experimenting with harmful diet fads between the ages of 13 and 33. Among the most damaging: a self-imposed 800-calorie-a-day diet, where she ate little more than roti and tomato curry.

While she lost weight quickly, the cost was high. “I lost muscle mass, weakened my immune system, and eventually developed abdominal tuberculosis,” she said.

It’s not just about how much you eat, but what you eat

For years, weight loss advice focused on “calories in vs calories out,” but nutritionists are now shifting the conversation to calorie quality.

Instead of counting every calorie, experts suggest focusing on whole, nutrient-rich foods, like fibre-rich veggies, nuts, lean meats, and legumes, that support long-term health and satiety.

Kusha Kapila’s experience is a reminder that quick fixes aren’t worth the risk. Sustainable weight loss is about listening to your body and nourishing it. Fad diets may offer short-term results, but a balanced, whole-food approach is what keeps your body strong and your mind resilient.

Kusha Kapila’s experience is a reminder that quick fixes aren’t worth the risk. Fad diets may offer short-term results, but a balanced, whole-food approach is what keeps your body strong and your mind resilient.

Kusha Kapila

