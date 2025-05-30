Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal they’re ‘surviving on loans’; Reem Shaikh says TV Actors now hired for just INR 50,000

Bharti and Haarsh opened up about the reality behind the glamour, revealing that despite their appearances on multiple TV channels, they’re currently surviving on loans.

“People assume I earn INR 20 lakhs a day, and BhartiINR ₹50 lakhs, just because we’re hosting shows on different networks,” Haarsh said. “But that’s far from reality. We're surviving on loans, and if we reject work, someone else will take it.” Bharti added humorously, “We’re so deep in loans that when the milkman shows up, we mistake him for a loan recovery agent.”