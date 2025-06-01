ACP Pradyuman returns to CID, shocks fans by pointing gun at Daya in new promo

Actor Shivaji Satam makes a dramatic return as ACP Pradyuman in CID, just weeks after his character was presumed dead.
Netflix India dropped a gripping new promo on Saturday, revealing that while the legendary officer is alive, he may have lost his memory.
The promo opens with ACP Pradyuman aiming a gun at his long-time colleague Daya (Dayanand Shetty). A stunned Daya tries to talk him down, reminding him of their history in the CID.
But the ACP, seemingly unaware of their bond, responds coldly in Hindi: "CID? So you are a cop? I've to settle an old score with the police." He then opens fire, escalating tensions.
In another moment, an emotional Daya informs Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), “ACP Pradyuman is alive.” Netflix captioned the video: “Iska matlab samjhe Daya? ACP Pradyuman zinda hai. Dekhiye CID ke naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje, Netflix par bhi.” (Did you understand this, Daya? ACP Pradyuman is alive. Watch new episodes of CID every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, also on Netflix.)
The comments section was flooded with excitement. One fan wrote, “ACP Pradyuman, the legend is back. Good news!”
Another joked, “CID trying to remake Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Hindi with ACP as Phil Coulson.”
A third summed it up: “GOAT is back. Now CID is CID again. Without him, it’s nothing.”
In April, the show introduced ACP Ayushmann (played by Parth Samthaan), following ACP Pradyuman’s dramatic exit. A high-stakes episode showed Pradyuman caught in an explosion orchestrated by criminal Barboza (Tigmanshu Dhulia).
Although the blast implied his death, the moment was never shown explicitly. Sony TV even confirmed his death in a social media post at the time.
However, insiders hinted this wasn’t the end.
“ACP Pradyuman is an iconic character. He can never truly die. Shivaji Satam will return in a few weeks.”
The cult crime drama made a triumphant return this year, after a six-year break. Originally going off air in October 2018 after an iconic 20-year run, CID is now streaming new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm on Netflix, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.