ACP Pradyuman returns to CID, shocks fans by pointing gun at Daya in new promo

Actor Shivaji Satam makes a dramatic return as ACP Pradyuman in CID, just weeks after his character was presumed dead.

Netflix India dropped a gripping new promo on Saturday, revealing that while the legendary officer is alive, he may have lost his memory.

ACP Pradyuman’s comeback in Netflix's CID

The promo opens with ACP Pradyuman aiming a gun at his long-time colleague Daya (Dayanand Shetty). A stunned Daya tries to talk him down, reminding him of their history in the CID.

But the ACP, seemingly unaware of their bond, responds coldly in Hindi: "CID? So you are a cop? I've to settle an old score with the police." He then opens fire, escalating tensions.

In another moment, an emotional Daya informs Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), “ACP Pradyuman is alive.” Netflix captioned the video: “Iska matlab samjhe Daya? ACP Pradyuman zinda hai. Dekhiye CID ke naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje, Netflix par bhi.” (Did you understand this, Daya? ACP Pradyuman is alive. Watch new episodes of CID every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm, also on Netflix.)