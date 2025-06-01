AR Rahman cheers Hans Zimmer’s Abu Dhabi concert, asks “When is he coming to India?"

When two musical powerhouses meet, magic is inevitable. Legendary Indian composer AR Rahman and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh were recently spotted soaking in the sonic spectacle of Hans Zimmer’s live concert in Abu Dhabi, and their excitement was nothing short of contagious.

Taking to Instagram, Rahman shared a clip from the high-energy show, calling it “spectacular” and asking the one question that’s now on every Indian music lover’s mind: “When is he coming to India?” The Oscar and Grammy-winning Zimmer has long enjoyed a loyal fanbase in the subcontinent, and Rahman's post has only fanned the flames of anticipation.

