AR Rahman cheers Hans Zimmer’s Abu Dhabi concert, asks “When is he coming to India?"

When two musical powerhouses meet, magic is inevitable. Legendary Indian composer AR Rahman and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh were recently spotted soaking in the sonic spectacle of Hans Zimmer’s live concert in Abu Dhabi, and their excitement was nothing short of contagious.
Taking to Instagram, Rahman shared a clip from the high-energy show, calling it “spectacular” and asking the one question that’s now on every Indian music lover’s mind: “When is he coming to India?” The Oscar and Grammy-winning Zimmer has long enjoyed a loyal fanbase in the subcontinent, and Rahman's post has only fanned the flames of anticipation.
Ranveer Singh, never one to shy away from expressing unfiltered enthusiasm, posted a flurry of stories from the concert. In one, he’s seen backstage meeting Zimmer himself. He described the experience as “Euphoric, Elevating and Transportive,” hailing Zimmer as “The one & only.” The Abu Dhabi concert was part of Hans Zimmer’s ongoing international tour, where he brings cinematic scores to life with full orchestras and dynamic lighting—turning a live performance into a near-spiritual event. Known for redefining film music, Hans Zimmer has scored iconic soundtracks for The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, and Dune. With over 150 film credits and accolades including Oscars, Golden Globes, and Grammys, Hans’ influence on contemporary film soundtracks is unparalleled.
The cross-continental admiration comes at an interesting time. AR Rahman is currently gearing up for the release of Thug Life, his latest collaboration with Kamal Haasan, which hits theatres on June 5. Hans, meanwhile, continues to explore new sonic landscapes across mediums—from films to video games and stage shows. While there’s no official word yet on a potential Hans Zimmer India tour, AR Rahman’s shoutout might just be the spark that makes it happen. And if it does, there’s no doubt Indian fans will show up in droves to witness the maestro in action. If Hans ever decides to bring his thunderous scores to Indian shores, one thing’s for sure—he already has two front-row fans waiting.