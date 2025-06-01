Hailee Steinfeld marries Josh Allen in fairytale California wedding

Images from the ceremony show the Pitch Perfect star looking radiant in a strapless white gown complemented by elegant elbow-length gloves and a flowing cathedral veil. With her hair swept back into a neat bun and glittering statement earrings completing the look, Hailee turned heads as she walked down the aisle.

The couple, who have kept their relationship relatively low-key, were first linked in May 2023 following a dinner date in New York City. While their romance made occasional headlines thanks to PDA-filled vacations, both Hailee and Josh remained tight-lipped about the details. “It surprised me how interested people were—and how far some would go to get those moments,” Josh previously admitted in an interview.