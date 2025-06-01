Hailee Steinfeld marries Josh Allen in fairytale California wedding

Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, NFL quarterback Josh Allen, in a picturesque California wedding that’s already setting the internet ablaze. The star-studded yet intimate affair took place just months after Allen’s romantic waterfront proposal in November 2024.
Images from the ceremony show the Pitch Perfect star looking radiant in a strapless white gown complemented by elegant elbow-length gloves and a flowing cathedral veil. With her hair swept back into a neat bun and glittering statement earrings completing the look, Hailee turned heads as she walked down the aisle.
The couple, who have kept their relationship relatively low-key, were first linked in May 2023 following a dinner date in New York City. While their romance made occasional headlines thanks to PDA-filled vacations, both Hailee and Josh remained tight-lipped about the details. “It surprised me how interested people were—and how far some would go to get those moments,” Josh previously admitted in an interview.
The proposal, however, was anything but private. On November 22, 2024, Allen popped the question by the water in front of a blush-pink flower arch. A photo of the moment—shared by both stars on Instagram—features the NFL player down on one knee with Hailee leaning in for a kiss. The caption was simple yet heartfelt: “∞ 11.22. 24 ∞”. Their wedding continued the floral fantasy, with guests treated to a lush, garden-inspired ceremony followed by an elegant reception under the stars. While the guest list has been kept under wraps, fans have been devouring every photo and video clip shared online, many of which show the couple beaming as they exit the aisle hand-in-hand.
Hailee Steinfeld rose to fame with her Oscar-nominated debut in True Grit and later earned a Golden Globe nod for The Edge of Seventeen. She’s also known for her roles in Bumblebee, Ender’s Game, and the Pitch Perfect franchise. Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, has been making headlines both on and off the field—and now, as Hailee’s husband. With their wedding now sealed with a kiss, fans are already hoping for honeymoon glimpses. Until then, the newlyweds are basking in love—and a whole lot of flower petals.