Saoirse Ronan is expecting her first baby with husband Jack Lowden

The four-time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan is expecting her first child, as per reports. Ronan debuted her baby bump at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show, turning heads in a stunning black silk gown.

This will be Saoirse Ronan's first child with her husband, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden

The couple quietly married in July 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland, after getting engaged in 2023. Their love story began on the set of Mary Queen of Scots, where Ronan played the iconic queen and Lowden portrayed Henry Darnley.

“Being with an actor is wonderful, because we understand each other,” Lowden said in an interview. “Actors are quite odd people… so it just makes sense. And it’s really useful for running lines, rather than with, like, your mum.”