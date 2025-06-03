Aamir Khan will promote Sitaare Zameen Par at the IPL 2025 Finals and join the Bhojpuri commentary team

Ahead of the big match, a video shared by former cricketer Suresh Raina showed Aamir, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten fresh faces from the film enjoying a friendly game of cricket. These newcomers—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—are being introduced by Aamir Khan Productions as part of this ambitious project.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and marks one of his most anticipated collaborations yet. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, supported by a talented cast of rising stars. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the film promises to strike a chord with audiences. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.