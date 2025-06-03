Aamir Khan will promote Sitaare Zameen Par at the IPL 2025 Finals and join the Bhojpuri commentary team

Aamir Khan is all set to make a grand comeback to the big screen this June with Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual successor to his beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The upcoming release has already captured the nation’s attention with a heartwarming trailer brimming with emotion, laughter, and joy. As anticipation builds, the promotional campaign is in full swing, blending entertainment with India’s favourite sport—cricket.
Recently, Aamir Khan was seen promoting the film during an IPL match, bringing Bollywood glamour to the cricket field. In a special appearance that’s set to excite both film and cricket fans, Aamir will take part in the grand IPL 2025 Finale. Adding to the fun, he will join the live commentary team, offering insights in both Hindi and Bhojpuri. Known for his versatility and flair for languages, Aamir will share the commentary box with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan, adding a unique twist to the finale.
Ahead of the big match, a video shared by former cricketer Suresh Raina showed Aamir, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten fresh faces from the film enjoying a friendly game of cricket. These newcomers—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—are being introduced by Aamir Khan Productions as part of this ambitious project.
Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and marks one of his most anticipated collaborations yet. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, supported by a talented cast of rising stars. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the film promises to strike a chord with audiences. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.