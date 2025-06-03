Dhanush congratulates Gukesh after historic win over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025

Gukesh's triumph marks his first-ever classical chess win against the five-time world champion and is being hailed as a significant milestone in Indian chess history. Although Carlsen, playing with the white pieces, held the advantage for much of the game, a rare blunder turned the tide in Gukesh's favor — an opportunity the young Indian seized with precision.

More than the dramatic win itself, it was Gukesh’s calm and humble demeanour that won hearts. While a visibly frustrated Carlsen stormed out of the arena after slamming the board, Gukesh chose to celebrate quietly alongside his coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, reflecting the grace and maturity beyond his years. In a post-match interview, Gukesh said modestly, “Ninety-nine out of a hundred times, I would have lost. It’s a lucky day.”