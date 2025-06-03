Dhanush congratulates Gukesh after historic win over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025

Actor Dhanush has extended heartfelt congratulations to World Chess Champion D Gukesh after the young prodigy defeated World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in a gripping classical match at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament.
Taking to social media platform X, the Idli Kadai actor wrote, “Many congratulations to @DGukesh on beating world no.1 and making the whole nation proud. Your composure after your victory is very commendable and inspiration to everyone.”
Gukesh's triumph marks his first-ever classical chess win against the five-time world champion and is being hailed as a significant milestone in Indian chess history. Although Carlsen, playing with the white pieces, held the advantage for much of the game, a rare blunder turned the tide in Gukesh's favor — an opportunity the young Indian seized with precision.
More than the dramatic win itself, it was Gukesh’s calm and humble demeanour that won hearts. While a visibly frustrated Carlsen stormed out of the arena after slamming the board, Gukesh chose to celebrate quietly alongside his coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, reflecting the grace and maturity beyond his years. In a post-match interview, Gukesh said modestly, “Ninety-nine out of a hundred times, I would have lost. It’s a lucky day.”
Dhanush, known for his own composed presence both on and off screen, is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Kuberaa, slated to hit theatres on June 20. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film features a stellar cast including Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and actress Rashmika Mandanna.
On the technical side, Kuberaa boasts music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and production design by Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, with costumes designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner, Kuberaa is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.