Jonathan Joss, beloved ‘King of the Hill’ voice actor, dies after being fatally shot in Texas

According to reports, officers responded to a call about a shooting in progress in south San Antonio. When they arrived, they found Joss seriously injured on the street. “The officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Unfortunately, EMS pronounced the victim deceased,” the police was quoted as saying. The suspected shooter, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after the event.

Joss’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, revealed heartbreaking details about the incident and their struggles. “Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,” de Gonzales said, describing how Joss shielded him during the shooting. The couple had recently endured the loss of their home and three dogs in a fire after enduring years of homophobic harassment, according to de Gonzales.