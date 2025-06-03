Jonathan Joss, beloved ‘King of the Hill’ voice actor, dies after being fatally shot in Texas

Jonathan Joss, who many remember as the voice of the Native American character John Redcorn from the beloved animated series King of the Hill, was tragically shot and killed near his home in Texas on Sunday evening. The news of the 59-year-old actor's death has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock, as authorities work to uncover the details surrounding this heartbreaking incident.
According to reports, officers responded to a call about a shooting in progress in south San Antonio. When they arrived, they found Joss seriously injured on the street. “The officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Unfortunately, EMS pronounced the victim deceased,” the police was quoted as saying. The suspected shooter, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after the event.
Joss’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, revealed heartbreaking details about the incident and their struggles. “Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,” de Gonzales said, describing how Joss shielded him during the shooting. The couple had recently endured the loss of their home and three dogs in a fire after enduring years of homophobic harassment, according to de Gonzales.
A cherished figure in both animation and television, Joss had been actively involved in the revival of King of the Hill, lending his voice to new episodes. His passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of those who admired his talent and warmth. “Jonathan Joss brought ‘King of the Hill’s’ ‘John Redcorn’ to life for over a dozen seasons, including in the upcoming revival,” the show’s creators expressed. “His voice will be missed...”
As fans and friends come together to mourn, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event continues.