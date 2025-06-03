Raghav Juyal injured on set of SRK’s King, pushes through shoot despite pain

Medical assistance was promptly available on set, with the team’s doctors administering first aid and evaluating the extent of the injury. “He was in a lot of pain, and the doctors have prescribed strong medication to manage it,” shared an insider. Despite the discomfort and his medical history, Juyal has chosen not to halt filming. In a display of resilience, he is continuing to shoot, echoing his unwavering dedication seen during the production of Kill, the film that marked his impressive debut in the action genre.

“Raghav’s tenacity is truly inspiring,” noted a senior industry insider. “After a past knee surgery, most would take a step back. But he’s shown again and again in Kill and now in King, that he’s not one to give up easily.”