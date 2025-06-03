Raghav Juyal injured on set of SRK’s King, pushes through shoot despite pain

In a striking testament to his determination and passion for the craft, actor and dancer Raghav Juyal sustained a leg injury late last night while performing a high-risk stunt for his upcoming film King. The accident occurred during a physically grueling action sequence that required Juyal to stretch his capabilities to the limit — a consistent trait of his recent transformation into a dynamic action star. Sources close to the production revealed that the injury affected the same leg on which he previously had knee surgery, raising immediate concern.
Medical assistance was promptly available on set, with the team’s doctors administering first aid and evaluating the extent of the injury. “He was in a lot of pain, and the doctors have prescribed strong medication to manage it,” shared an insider. Despite the discomfort and his medical history, Juyal has chosen not to halt filming. In a display of resilience, he is continuing to shoot, echoing his unwavering dedication seen during the production of Kill, the film that marked his impressive debut in the action genre.
“Raghav’s tenacity is truly inspiring,” noted a senior industry insider. “After a past knee surgery, most would take a step back. But he’s shown again and again in Kill and now in King, that he’s not one to give up easily.”
King, directed by the visionary Siddharth Anand, promises a blend of sleek action and intense drama. It marks another bold step in Juyal’s career as he shifts from his roots as a dance sensation to a commanding screen presence in physically demanding roles. While specific details about his character remain confidential, sources suggest this film could feature some of his most challenging stunts yet.
At present, more information on the severity of the injury is awaited. Meanwhile, the production team has ramped up safety measures on set to ensure the well-being of all involved moving forward.