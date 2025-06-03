RIP Jonathan Joss: Here's why the late actor looks familiar; explore his Parks & Rec role

Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing John Redcorn on King of the Hill and playing Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, has died after being shot in San Antonio, Texas. He was 59.

The Internet was overwhelmed with emotion as Joss did not just garner praise for his work in the animated series King of the Hill, but was also widely loved for playing "Ken Hotate", the tribal elder of the Wamapoke tribe, in Parks and Recreation. Joss's clever, deadpan sarcasm was loved by fans. Ken Hotate often delivered lines with a perfectly calm, serious tone—even when saying things that were absurd or unsettling, which made the comedy land harder. For example:

"Whenever we have a ceremony, we light a sacred fire—and then we get totally wasted and play laser tag."

Parks and Rec, which is set in a fictional town called Pawnee, used Ken Hotate's character to poke fun at Pawnee's problematic history with Native Americans. His interactions with the overly bureaucratic Parks Department highlighted how towns often mishandle indigenous history.

The Parks & Rec cast is reportedly heartbroken over Joss's death. Nick Offerman, who starred with Joss on the show, told press that the entire cast is "heartbroken."

“The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken,” Offerman said in an interview. “Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy.”