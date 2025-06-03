Vedang Raina rings in his birthday with Khushi Kapoor—matching fits and London vibes

One particularly heartwarming moment from the celebration was captured and shared by their mutual friend Kareema Barry on Instagram. In the photo, Vedang and Khushi can be seen twinning in stylish black outfits. As Vedang leans forward to cut multiple birthday cakes, Khushi stands beside him, beaming and clapping with her affectionate gaze quickly becoming a fan-favourite highlight from the night.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, was also present at the celebration, adding to the guest list of familiar faces. The festivities didn’t stop there. In a video posted by Khushi’s close friend Orry, Vedang is seen dancing along to Honey Singh’s chartbuster Millionaire, radiating good vibes and birthday cheer. Orry joined him in the fun, giving followers a peek into the energetic and joyful atmosphere of the evening.