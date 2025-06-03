Vedang Raina rings in his birthday with Khushi Kapoor—matching fits and London vibes

Actor Vedang Raina marked his 25th birthday with a chic and cosy celebration in London, surrounded by close friends. Among those spotted at the bash was none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor, sparking fresh buzz about their relationship. Though the two have never publicly addressed the rumours, their chemistry was hard to miss in glimpses from the party that are now making rounds online.
One particularly heartwarming moment from the celebration was captured and shared by their mutual friend Kareema Barry on Instagram. In the photo, Vedang and Khushi can be seen twinning in stylish black outfits. As Vedang leans forward to cut multiple birthday cakes, Khushi stands beside him, beaming and clapping with her affectionate gaze quickly becoming a fan-favourite highlight from the night.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, was also present at the celebration, adding to the guest list of familiar faces. The festivities didn’t stop there. In a video posted by Khushi’s close friend Orry, Vedang is seen dancing along to Honey Singh’s chartbuster Millionaire, radiating good vibes and birthday cheer. Orry joined him in the fun, giving followers a peek into the energetic and joyful atmosphere of the evening.
Vedang and Khushi first shared the screen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which marked the acting debut for both. Since then, the two have often been spotted together, fueling dating rumours. While fans are convinced there’s something more than friendship between them, the duo has remained tight-lipped on their personal equation.
Professionally, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, which also introduced Ibrahim Ali Khan. Despite high expectations, the film fell flat with critics and audiences alike. Vedang Raina, on the other hand, was recently seen in Jigra with Alia Bhatt. Although the performances received praise, the film didn’t quite make a splash at the box office.