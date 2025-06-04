Denzel Washington’s social media advice that Michael B. Jordan swears by

“Why would they pay to see you on a weekend if they see you all week for free?” Washington once asked him. That statement didn’t just resonate; it really stuck with him. In a recent interview, Jordan pointed to this advice as the reason he’s kept his distance from platforms like TikTok and X. Even on Instagram, where he has over 25 million followers, he posts only occasionally, typically during movie promotions or significant milestones.

His connection with Denzel Washington goes beyond mere admiration in Hollywood. The two collaborated on A Journal for Jordan (2021), forging a bond rooted in mutual respect and timeless wisdom. Michael reflected, “I was really, really, really unsure of what my career was going to be [12 years ago]. Am I a TV actor? Where am I going?” His trajectory shifted after Fruitvale Station, but so did his perspective on fame.