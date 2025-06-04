Denzel Washington’s social media advice that Michael B. Jordan swears by

In a time when sharing every detail of our lives has become the norm and visibility feels like a form of currency, Michael B. Jordan is quietly reshaping what it means to be a star. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of Sinners, is making waves—not for his social media posts, but for his decision to stay off them. This approach stems from a piece of advice he received from none other than Denzel Washington.
“Why would they pay to see you on a weekend if they see you all week for free?” Washington once asked him. That statement didn’t just resonate; it really stuck with him. In a recent interview, Jordan pointed to this advice as the reason he’s kept his distance from platforms like TikTok and X. Even on Instagram, where he has over 25 million followers, he posts only occasionally, typically during movie promotions or significant milestones.
His connection with Denzel Washington goes beyond mere admiration in Hollywood. The two collaborated on A Journal for Jordan (2021), forging a bond rooted in mutual respect and timeless wisdom. Michael reflected, “I was really, really, really unsure of what my career was going to be [12 years ago]. Am I a TV actor? Where am I going?” His trajectory shifted after Fruitvale Station, but so did his perspective on fame.
His choice to remain quiet online isn’t just a coincidence; it’s a calculated move. “I just want an independent film. I can show what I can do, and I just need to know if I could carry a film or not, if I could be a lead,” he shared. In many ways, his career now provides the answer to that question.
With Sinners—a Southern Gothic vampire thriller set against the backdrop of the Jim Crow South—Michael B Jordan demonstrates once again that there’s still power in mystery. As fans eagerly await its release on OTT platforms, the actor continues to be an enigma, allowing his work to make more noise than his online presence.