Who is Andrew Garfield’s new flame, Monica Barbaro?

Their Oscars night began with the Academy Awards ceremony, where Garfield was one of the presenters, sharing the stage with Goldie Hawn. Monica Barbaro, meanwhile, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in A Complete Unknown, where she portrayed legendary singer Joan Baez. The couple’s coordinated appearances didn’t stop there, they were also seen attending a performance of Richard II starring Jonathan Bailey, at the Bridge Theatre in London earlier that week. All signs point to a budding relationship that is slowly stepping into the spotlight.

Though the couple has not made any official statements, their actions have spoken volumes. Andrew Garfield, known for guarding his private life, previously said in an interview in October 2024 that he prefers to keep personal matters out of the public eye. Before rumours linked him to Monica Barbaro, he was reportedly dating spiritual reader Kate Tomas, a relationship that quietly ended months earlier.