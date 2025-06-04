Who is Andrew Garfield’s new flame, Monica Barbaro?

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro appeared to confirm their romance with a string of affectionate public appearances during Oscars weekend. The pair turned heads at both the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the exclusive after-party hosted by JAY-Z and Beyoncé, where their chemistry was hard to miss. Their presence at these high-profile events quickly fueled existing rumours about their relationship. According to insiders, the two were spotted dancing closely and sharing kisses throughout the night, enjoying each other’s company while maintaining a level of discretion. One source revealed that Garfield and Barbaro were inseparable at the party and appeared to be having a genuinely fun time together.
Their Oscars night began with the Academy Awards ceremony, where Garfield was one of the presenters, sharing the stage with Goldie Hawn. Monica Barbaro, meanwhile, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in A Complete Unknown, where she portrayed legendary singer Joan Baez. The couple’s coordinated appearances didn’t stop there, they were also seen attending a performance of Richard II starring Jonathan Bailey, at the Bridge Theatre in London earlier that week. All signs point to a budding relationship that is slowly stepping into the spotlight.
Though the couple has not made any official statements, their actions have spoken volumes. Andrew Garfield, known for guarding his private life, previously said in an interview in October 2024 that he prefers to keep personal matters out of the public eye. Before rumours linked him to Monica Barbaro, he was reportedly dating spiritual reader Kate Tomas, a relationship that quietly ended months earlier.
Their first public appearance as a duo happened at one of the award event, where they were photographed alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg. Since then, the sightings have become more frequent, with fans and media closely following their growing closeness. While neither Andrew Garfield nor Monica Barbaro has confirmed their relationship verbally, their affectionate gestures and shared red carpet moments strongly suggest they’re more than just friends.