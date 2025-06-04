Did Barron Trump get rejected by Harvard University? Here's what we know

The rumour mill began churning as Donald Trump ramped up public criticism of Harvard University. The former president has openly challenged the institution for refusing federal directives aimed at combating antisemitism, threatening to pull billions in funding and revoke tax-exempt status if they don’t comply.

As the feud intensified, some wondered if the tension had personal roots — was Barron turned away by Harvard? Not so, says Melania Trump’s office. A spokesperson firmly denied any such claims. “Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” said Nick Clemens, spokesperson for the Office of the First Lady, in a statement dated May 27. Harvard University has not commented.

Donald Trump himself has weighed in publicly, stating at a Florida rally last July that his son was admitted to ‘every college he wanted to’ and made his own decision. As Barron settles into life in downtown Manhattan, his choice to attend NYU signals both independence and a possible pivot from family tradition — Ivy League name not required.