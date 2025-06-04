‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo recalls being stopped at the airport by TSA and bomb squad

Understandably confused, Pompeo asked authorities, “What is happening? Is this a joke?” She was informed that a chemical on the packaging of the upscale, organic seeds may have triggered the alarm. Despite offering to toss the bag in the trash to move things along, she was told the bomb squad had to clear the item first. “I almost missed the flight,” she said, recalling how surreal the situation felt. “I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you're never gonna guess why."

Even with that bizarre security experience, Pompeo says her love for travel hasn’t waned. She even detailed what she keeps in her carry-on, minus the sunflower seeds, of course. Her in-flight essentials include mints, glasses, water, hand sanitiser, and baby wipes. “I have to do the Naomi Campbell thing and wipe down the entire seat,” she admitted.