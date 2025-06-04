‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo recalls being stopped at the airport by TSA and bomb squad

Ellen Pompeo recently experienced an unexpected airport mishap that taught her a surprising lesson about in-flight snacks. Recently, in a new interview, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 55, revealed she was stopped by TSA agents back in March over what appeared to be a harmless bag of sunflower seeds.
Understandably confused, Pompeo asked authorities, “What is happening? Is this a joke?” She was informed that a chemical on the packaging of the upscale, organic seeds may have triggered the alarm. Despite offering to toss the bag in the trash to move things along, she was told the bomb squad had to clear the item first. “I almost missed the flight,” she said, recalling how surreal the situation felt. “I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you're never gonna guess why."
Even with that bizarre security experience, Pompeo says her love for travel hasn’t waned. She even detailed what she keeps in her carry-on, minus the sunflower seeds, of course. Her in-flight essentials include mints, glasses, water, hand sanitiser, and baby wipes. “I have to do the Naomi Campbell thing and wipe down the entire seat,” she admitted.
Pompeo’s ideal way to travel is with her family. Married to music producer Chris Ivery since 2007, the actress is a proud mom to three children—Stella Luna, 15, Sienna May, 10, and Eli Christopher, 8. A self-described nervous flier, Pompeo finds comfort in her family during flights. “I like to hold my kids’ hands when I take off,” she said. “It’s probably a little selfish and they’re probably feeling my anxiety, but it helps me.”