Gurmeet Choudhary robbed by new staffer, issues warning: ‘Grateful I was home’

In his Instagram story, Gurmeet wrote, “Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I’m especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room.

With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items, and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work.”

Just hours before the incident, Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee had posted cheerful family photos with their daughters, captioned: “Tiny hands. Big hearts. Full life.”