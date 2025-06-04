Gurmeet Choudhary robbed by new staffer, issues warning: ‘Grateful I was home’

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary revealed via Instagram on Tuesday night that a newly hired staff member robbed his Mumbai home. Fortunately, Gurmeet was present when the theft took place and was able to take swift action.
In his Instagram story, Gurmeet wrote, “Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I’m especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room.
With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items, and most importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work.”
Just hours before the incident, Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee had posted cheerful family photos with their daughters, captioned: “Tiny hands. Big hearts. Full life.”
Gurmeet and Debina, among television's most beloved couples, first met on the sets of Ramayana and tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to two daughters, Lianna and Divisha, born in April and November of 2022, respectively.
The couple is set to make their TV comeback as contestants on Colors TV’s upcoming reality show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga, reportedly replacing Laughter Chefs 2. Their last on-screen appearance together was in Nach Baliye 6 in 2013.