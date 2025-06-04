Halle Berry swears by this neck-tightening cream — Here’s where to get it

Neck creams are having a major moment, especially among women over 40 and even A-listers are getting on board. Ever since perimenopause started affecting skin, people been more mindful about caring for their neck and décolletage. That’s why it was intriguing to learn that Halle Berry used a restorative neck serum, described by the brand as a "next-generation skin-tightener"—for her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. “Skincare doesn’t stop at the chin,” she said in an interview, and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.
The delicate skin on the neck and chest is finally getting the attention it deserves. Just as we blend our foundation down to the neck for a seamless look, it only makes sense to treat that area with proper skincare, too. Halle’s go-to product may be a bit of a splurge at Rs 12,888 but there are several effective neck creams at a range of price points. For instance, StriVectin’s TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, priced around $60 (Rs 5,155), claims to visibly lift and firm the neck.
If you're looking for something budget-friendly, The Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% comes in under (Rs 859) and has been praised by reviewers targeting neck fine lines. Halle has been an outspoken advocate for menopause wellness and prefers a more natural beauty approach. In a 2023 interview, she had stated, “Less is more,” and credits her glow to skincare, staying healthy, and working with longtime aesthetician Olga Lorencin.
So, when we spotted Halle’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo prepping her neck with Alastin’s Restorative Neck Complex before her Cannes appearance—paired with a dazzling 100-carat Chopard diamond snake necklace, we were instantly intrigued. Reviews suggest that consistent use of such products is key, though some noted issues with packaging, particularly the pump.