Halle Berry swears by this neck-tightening cream — Here’s where to get it

The delicate skin on the neck and chest is finally getting the attention it deserves. Just as we blend our foundation down to the neck for a seamless look, it only makes sense to treat that area with proper skincare, too. Halle’s go-to product may be a bit of a splurge at Rs 12,888 but there are several effective neck creams at a range of price points. For instance, StriVectin’s TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, priced around $60 (Rs 5,155), claims to visibly lift and firm the neck.

If you're looking for something budget-friendly, The Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% comes in under (Rs 859) and has been praised by reviewers targeting neck fine lines. Halle has been an outspoken advocate for menopause wellness and prefers a more natural beauty approach. In a 2023 interview, she had stated, “Less is more,” and credits her glow to skincare, staying healthy, and working with longtime aesthetician Olga Lorencin.