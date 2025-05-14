‘True couture doesn't need a stage,’ says Gaurav Gupta on Halle Berry skipping his gown due to new Cannes rule

Gaurav Gupta, known for sculptural silhouettes and red carpet drama, acknowledged the situation with grace. “While the gown couldn't be worn due to updated regulations around long trains, we remain proud of the vision we created together. True couture doesn't always need a stage; sometimes, just the intention is enough to ignite the imagination,” he told PTI.

The festival, which updated its dress policy just before the 2025 edition kicked off, now prohibits ‘nudity’ and ‘voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train’ on the red carpet. This shift came as a surprise to many, including Halle, who had already collaborated with Gaurav’s team for a showstopping look.