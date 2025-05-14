‘True couture doesn't need a stage,’ says Gaurav Gupta on Halle Berry skipping his gown due to new Cannes rule

“We remain proud of the vision we created together,” said celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, responding to Halle Berry skipping his gown at the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony due to last-minute dress code changes.
At the opening press conference of the 78th edition of the prestigious festival, Halle revealed that she was originally meant to wear a couture creation by Gaurav Gupta but had to opt out. “I had an amazing dress to wear tonight by Gupta, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big. Of course, I'm going to follow the rules,” she said, explaining her decision.
Gaurav Gupta, known for sculptural silhouettes and red carpet drama, acknowledged the situation with grace. “While the gown couldn't be worn due to updated regulations around long trains, we remain proud of the vision we created together. True couture doesn't always need a stage; sometimes, just the intention is enough to ignite the imagination,” he told PTI.
The festival, which updated its dress policy just before the 2025 edition kicked off, now prohibits ‘nudity’ and ‘voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train’ on the red carpet. This shift came as a surprise to many, including Halle, who had already collaborated with Gaurav’s team for a showstopping look.
Halle Berry’s comments were later reposted by the designer on his Instagram Stories, capturing the bittersweet moment. The actress eventually walked the red carpet in a refined black-and-white halter-neck gown by Jacquemus—elegant and within the bounds of the newly enforced protocol.
Gaurav, whose previous Cannes clients include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mindy Kaling, and Aditi Rao Hydari, recently made headlines for dressing Kiara Advani at the Met Gala.