Mom-to-be Kiara Advani thanks Alia Bhatt for sending newborn clothes

On Wednesday morning, Kiara Advani shared a story on Instagram showing gratitude to "mama" Alia Bhatt, as the latter sends a hamper of baby clothes from her brand Ed-A-Mamma. The box saw soft cotton clothes with minimal details, rolled and wrapped with ribbons with dainty little red hearts. The also was a message card that said,

"Her Kiara, As you step into this incredible new phase, I'm sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-and beautifully tiring-this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in.

You deserve it! Lots of love,

Alia.”

This sweet gesture also got us thinking that probably, the due date is near too!