Mom-to-be Kiara Advani thanks Alia Bhatt for sending newborn clothes

A senior mama Alia Bhatt sends a bunch of goodies to the gorgeous mom-to-be of B-town, Kiara Advani. Kiara is expecting her first baby with hubby Sidharth Malhotra.
On Wednesday morning, Kiara Advani shared a story on Instagram showing gratitude to "mama" Alia Bhatt, as the latter sends a hamper of baby clothes from her brand Ed-A-Mamma. The box saw soft cotton clothes with minimal details, rolled and wrapped with ribbons with dainty little red hearts. The also was a message card that said,
"Her Kiara, As you step into this incredible new phase, I'm sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-and beautifully tiring-this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in.
You deserve it! Lots of love,
Alia.”
This sweet gesture also got us thinking that probably, the due date is near too!
On February 28, 2025, the couple announced their pregnancy posing with a little pair of white crochet shoes with ribbons, and the caption said, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."
Though the new mama-to-be has already flaunted her baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in a customised Gaurav Gupta couture. The off- shoulder black gown with metallic embellishments, minimal make-up and curled hair, complemented her natural pregnancy glow.
The sleeves of the gown were structured, a signature of Gaurav, but very differently, almost resembling bat wings but in Japanese Origami. The chain embellishment in front of the gown also made one wonder if it draws from Indian heritage where jewellery chains are a common piece of accessory. It also showed how she is connected to a little heart, resembling her umbilical connection with her unborn baby.