‘Rekha wanted to spend evenings with Amitabh Bachchan’: Ranjeet reveals why she walked out of his film

In an interview, Ranjeet shared how Rekha, a longtime friend and his co-star from Sawan Bhadon, exited the project due to a personal request that couldn’t be accommodated.

“After I quit acting, I wrote a script and planned to direct Kaaranama with Dharmendra, Rekha, and Jaya Prada,” Ranjeet said. “Rekha and I go way back... we were friends since my first ever scene in Sawan Bhadon was with her.”

“One day, Rekha called me and asked if I could shift the shoot to mornings. She said she wanted to keep her evenings free to spend time with Amitabh Bachchan,” he revealed.