Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praises A R Rahman for working with local musicians

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has praised India’s leading musician A R Rahman for collaborating with local musicians and giving them “valuable exposure”.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam talks about A R Rahman

“ARR has also done our own talent good over the years, by giving them valuable exposure,” a news publication quoted Tharman as having said in a social media post on Monday.

“Our Indian music and cultural talent, from classical to the most contemporary and edgy, are naturally a minority in the local scene. But they make Singapore’s multiculturalism all the more special,” Tharman said.

Tharman listed the home-grown acts who have worked with A R Rahman — rapper-songwriter duo Lady Kash and Krissy, singer-musician Shabir and rapper Yung Raja. A R Rahman’s collaborations include Wanna Mash Up?, a song with Lady Kash and Krissy for the 2014 Hindi film Highway.

Tharman added that Singapore was the first place the Chennai-born musicians travelled to outside of India in the 1980s and how the musician bought his equipment from local music stores Swee Lee and City Music. “Good to see that both local music stores are still going strong after all these years,” Tharman wrote.