Alia Bhatt shares dreamy moments from her best friend’s wedding in Spain

Alia Bhatt just shared a delightful carousel of moments from her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta’s wedding in Spain, and fans are absolutely loving it! The Bollywood star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post behind-the-scenes glimpses from the multi-day celebration, giving followers a peek into the laughter, glamour, and heartfelt moments that come with being a bridesmaid abroad.
From a chic black strapless gown to boho-inspired lehengas, Alia’s wedding wardrobe was a showstopper at every event. In one pre-wedding photo, she dazzled in a modern white bralette-blazer-skirt ensemble, complete with a bold statement necklace and oversized sunglasses. For the wedding ceremony, she chose a vibrant kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard blouse, accessorised with a purple bandanna and tinted shades — a perfect mix of tradition and modern style.
Her close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was also there, snapping selfies and capturing moments that brightened up Alia’s social media feed. But it wasn’t just the stunning outfits or the sunny Spanish scenery that made the post shine — it was Alia’s heartfelt caption that truly resonated:
“There’s nothing softer, stronger, or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life (@tanya.sg @d_angelov). The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride — and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home - ours is wherever we are together.”
This intimate photo dump and her thoughtful words quickly caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, with many dubbing Alia the “ultimate bridesmaid goals.”
On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming film Alpha, an action-packed addition to YRF’s spy universe, set to hit theaters on December 25. She’s also reportedly preparing for Brahmastra 2, currently in pre-production.
From blockbuster shoots to heartfelt celebrations, Alia Bhatt continues to blend her star power with genuine moments — and her bridesmaid experience in Spain is just another example of that!