Anushka Sharma mourns Chinnaswamy Stampede: A day of triumph turns tragic in Bengaluru

The statement added saying, “RCB deeply mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our sincere condolences to the families affected by this heartbreaking incident. Upon being informed, we promptly adjusted our schedule and strictly followed the directives of local authorities. We urge all our supporters to prioritise their safety during this difficult time.”

Before the tragic incident occurred, Anushka was with her husband in the team van that transported the players as they celebrated their victory. Earlier in the day, she took to Instagram stories and shared the love that the team received and the crowd that followed their celebration.

The video showed Virat sitting with the trophy in his lap and the cars that escorted them, clearing their way. She added to her stories captioning it as, “Namma Bengaluru current scenes.” Later, she also added, “These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently”.