Anushka Sharma mourns Chinnaswamy Stampede: A day of triumph turns tragic in Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that occurred at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, calling the incident “heartbreaking” in a statement shared on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma, who is married to RCB star Virat Kohli, shared an official statement on Instagram expressing her heartfelt grief over the incident. It read, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."
The statement added saying, “RCB deeply mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our sincere condolences to the families affected by this heartbreaking incident. Upon being informed, we promptly adjusted our schedule and strictly followed the directives of local authorities. We urge all our supporters to prioritise their safety during this difficult time.”
Before the tragic incident occurred, Anushka was with her husband in the team van that transported the players as they celebrated their victory. Earlier in the day, she took to Instagram stories and shared the love that the team received and the crowd that followed their celebration.
The video showed Virat sitting with the trophy in his lap and the cars that escorted them, clearing their way. She added to her stories captioning it as, “Namma Bengaluru current scenes.” Later, she also added, “These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently”.
Bengaluru’s joyous celebration was shattered by tragedy, turning a moment of victory into one of heartbreak and loss. Due to the chaos and crowd, RCB’s felicitation ceremony was cancelled, but the bus parade continued.
In the aftermath of the stampede, RCB and the KSCA issued a joint statement offering their heartfelt condolences. They also announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.