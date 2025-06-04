‘Namma Bengaluru’, says Anushka Sharma as hubby Virat touches down in the city with IPL trophy

For Virat, the moment came a few weeks after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. One can only imagine the sense of accomplishment that must be running through Virat’s mind at the moment. Over the years, RCB has cultivated a loyal fanbase that has stood by the team game after game, season after season. With the maiden win coming after almost two decades, it has paid off enormously for them.

Batting first, RCB mounted a score of 190 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs in the IPL final. Kohli was the top-scorer for RCB, as he scored 43 runs off 35 balls. Punjab pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson shared six wickets between them. In response, Punjab Kings were off to a good start but lost momentum in the middle as the team fell short and finished with 184-7.

Anushka, on her part, has been on a sabbatical with her last on screen appearance being in 2022 in Qala, where she was seen in a cameo appearance, and a full-fledged role back in 2018 release Zero. The actress was set to make her return on the silver screen with Chakda 'Xpress, based on India’s lead pacer Jhulan Goswami. However, the future of the film seems bleak, as there are no reports of its release in theatres.

(Edited by Prattusa Mallik)