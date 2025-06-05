Anushka Sharma’s Rolex watch worn during the IPL finale, price and where to buy

After Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Super Kings and picked up their maiden IPL trophy, Anushka Sharma too was in the limelight, for being that one constant support for Virat, cheering him always. As she attended the big IPL 2025 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, she kept it simple with her outfit, but what really stood out, was that shiny Rolex wristwatch.
Actress-producer Anushka Sharma kept it casual and chic with a classic cotton white shirt from Alexander Wang organic and a pair of Sandro Paris wide-leg blue jeans with a high-waist fitting. But the star of the show on the luxury front was her platinum Rolex Day-Date 40 watch. Here are what we know about the watch and how you can buy it.
The much talked about accessory adorned on Anushka's wrist was the Rolex Day-Date 40 watch that comes with a whopping price tag of INR 56,47,000, according to the Rolex website. The watch features a blue ombre coloured dial that had a 40 mm circumference. Made from a high-quality platinum, the strap of the luxe watch shone from a distance. As per the brand's website, in case one picks a diamond set bezel the price of the watch goes up to Rs 99,79,000.
One can buy this piece online or at authorised, boutique watch stores near you.