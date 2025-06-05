Anushka Sharma’s Rolex watch worn during the IPL finale, price and where to buy

The much talked about accessory adorned on Anushka's wrist was the Rolex Day-Date 40 watch that comes with a whopping price tag of INR 56,47,000, according to the Rolex website. The watch features a blue ombre coloured dial that had a 40 mm circumference. Made from a high-quality platinum, the strap of the luxe watch shone from a distance. As per the brand's website, in case one picks a diamond set bezel the price of the watch goes up to Rs 99,79,000.

One can buy this piece online or at authorised, boutique watch stores near you.

