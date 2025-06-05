Chahatt Khanna on divorce stigma: “People presume the woman is the problem”

Actor Chahatt Khanna, known for her candour about her personal life, recently took to social media to address how society continues to judge her for her past divorces- often blaming her as the common factor.
Chahatt, known for her role in the popular TV serial, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, has been vocal about her relationships and opposes the common beliefs of society. She has separated twice, which she says has been the talk of the town, making her the villain in the story.
In a recent episode of a podcast, Chahatt Khanna opened up about the societal biases she has faced and spoke candidly about her journey. She said, “People have many preconceived notions, and sometimes we also have to give them the benefit of the doubt. People presume that because not one but two of her marriages failed, the girl would be the problem. Because people say that I was the common person in both divorce so I might be the problem. So, because of this, I have to constantly make people understand, and now I am tired of doing it.”
Chahatt tied the knot quite young, which made her parents worried about her decision. At 19, she married her lover whom she met at the age of 16. She added saying, “It was my first love, and then we got married. It was very old-school, and we met on the street. I was 16, and at 19, I got married… Family was not happy because I was too young, and now that I look back at it, they were right to think so. The marriage lasted for 4 months, and we got divorced after that. There was harassment of all sorts.”
Over the years, the actor has faced repeated backlash, and it’s clear she’s grown weary of it. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “But now I’m like, okay, bring it on. I’m the bad guy. How many people can you really convince at the end of the day?”