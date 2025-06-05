Chahatt Khanna on divorce stigma: “People presume the woman is the problem”

Chahatt, known for her role in the popular TV serial, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, has been vocal about her relationships and opposes the common beliefs of society. She has separated twice, which she says has been the talk of the town, making her the villain in the story.

In a recent episode of a podcast, Chahatt Khanna opened up about the societal biases she has faced and spoke candidly about her journey. She said, “People have many preconceived notions, and sometimes we also have to give them the benefit of the doubt. People presume that because not one but two of her marriages failed, the girl would be the problem. Because people say that I was the common person in both divorce so I might be the problem. So, because of this, I have to constantly make people understand, and now I am tired of doing it.”