Influencer slammed for secretly filming Avinash Tiwary, fans call it ‘creepy and wrong’

A female influencer named Arpita Thapa has come under fire for secretly recording actor Avinash Tiwary while he was working out at a gym in Dehradun. Arpita, who claimed to be a fan of Avinash Tiwary’s role as Qais Bhatt in Laila Majnu, captured him on video without his knowledge and later posted the footage online. While her caption, “Mtlb Sorry @avinashtiwary15 for the sneaky clicks”—seemed playful, many social media users were quick to criticise her for violating the actor’s personal space and privacy.
In the clip, Arpita films Avinash without his consent, continuing to do so until he appears to notice her camera. This behaviour didn’t sit well with netizens. One user commented, “Imagine if a man had done this—it would be a bigger issue.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling her actions inappropriate and invasive. Some remarked that while celebrities do get photographed in public, the gym is a personal space where they deserve basic respect. “She could’ve just asked for a picture. He probably would’ve agreed,” wrote another user.
Despite the backlash, the situation took an unexpected turn when Avinash himself reshared the reel on his Instagram Story with a humorous caption, “Wasn’t part of my fitness plan.” This move prompted some users to shift their stance and defend Arpita.
Supporters began commenting that if the actor himself wasn’t offended, then the criticism was unwarranted. “He shared it on his story, so what’s the problem now?” one person asked. Another wrote, “People are losing their minds in the comments while the man himself is chill about it.”
The incident has since sparked a wider conversation online about celebrity privacy, public behaviour, and double standards. While opinions remain divided, the episode highlights how influencer culture and fan enthusiasm can easily cross boundaries in the age of social media.