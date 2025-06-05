Influencer slammed for secretly filming Avinash Tiwary, fans call it ‘creepy and wrong’

In the clip, Arpita films Avinash without his consent, continuing to do so until he appears to notice her camera. This behaviour didn’t sit well with netizens. One user commented, “Imagine if a man had done this—it would be a bigger issue.” Others echoed similar sentiments, calling her actions inappropriate and invasive. Some remarked that while celebrities do get photographed in public, the gym is a personal space where they deserve basic respect. “She could’ve just asked for a picture. He probably would’ve agreed,” wrote another user.

Despite the backlash, the situation took an unexpected turn when Avinash himself reshared the reel on his Instagram Story with a humorous caption, “Wasn’t part of my fitness plan.” This move prompted some users to shift their stance and defend Arpita.

Supporters began commenting that if the actor himself wasn’t offended, then the criticism was unwarranted. “He shared it on his story, so what’s the problem now?” one person asked. Another wrote, “People are losing their minds in the comments while the man himself is chill about it.”

Checkout the video here: