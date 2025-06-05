Kuldeep Yadav gets engaged to Vanshika: Inside the love-filled celebration

Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav surprises the internet with his engagement news. He got engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Vanshika, on June 4. The bride-to-be mesmerises the crowd with her ornate orange silk lehenga.
In an intimate setting, the couple exchanged their rings and received blessings from their close friends and family. While Kuldeep rocked in his cream-coloured embroidered sherwani, Vanshika surely stole the show with her beautiful orange lehenga set.
The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in her beautiful lehenga. The ensemble featured intricate zardozi embroidery, enhanced with delicate gold sequin embellishments, brocade detailing, traditional gota patti accents, and fine jaal work. The blouse, designed with half-length sleeves and a V-neckline, offered a structured, cropped silhouette. Paired with a floor-length A-line lehenga skirt that enriched the pleats, broad ornate borders, and a heavy ghera, the look was both regal and contemporary, making it a true showstopper at the engagement ceremony.
She completed the look with a statement gold choker, delicate earrings, and an intricately embroidered orange potli bag that perfectly complemented her ensemble. For her glam, Vanshika opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, sleek black eyeliner, feathered brows, and mascara-laden lashes. A glossy brown lip, flushed cheeks, and a touch of luminous highlighter added the perfect finishing touches to her radiant look.
Now coming to the groom-to-be, Kuldeep, wore an elegant cream coloured sherwani featuring a bandhgala jacket adorned with intricate brocade embroidery and rich zardozi work. The ensemble was elevated with a raised bandhgala collar and full-length sleeves. The whole outfit was tailored fit and the cricketer looked marvellous.
The atmosphere was filled with love and laughter as heartfelt moments unfolded throughout the evening. The couple shared candid moments with their loved ones, from laughter-filled photo sessions to emotional embraces that reflected the depth of their bond. While the ceremony remained private, glimpses shared on social media revealed the joy, elegance, and affection that defined the celebration.