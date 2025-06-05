Kuldeep Yadav gets engaged to Vanshika: Inside the love-filled celebration

In an intimate setting, the couple exchanged their rings and received blessings from their close friends and family. While Kuldeep rocked in his cream-coloured embroidered sherwani, Vanshika surely stole the show with her beautiful orange lehenga set.

The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in her beautiful lehenga. The ensemble featured intricate zardozi embroidery, enhanced with delicate gold sequin embellishments, brocade detailing, traditional gota patti accents, and fine jaal work. The blouse, designed with half-length sleeves and a V-neckline, offered a structured, cropped silhouette. Paired with a floor-length A-line lehenga skirt that enriched the pleats, broad ornate borders, and a heavy ghera, the look was both regal and contemporary, making it a true showstopper at the engagement ceremony.