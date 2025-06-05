R Madhavan mourns Bengaluru stampede victims after RCB victory celebration turns tragic

Actor Madhavan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed the lives of at least 11 people and left more than 50 injured.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Madhavan shared Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) official statement regarding the incident. The statement read:“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”
The actor added his own message to the post, writing: “This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumors without checking with the authorities.”
The tragic incident occurred when a massive crowd gathered outside the stadium to celebrate RCB’s historic IPL victory. The team recently secured its first-ever Indian Premier League trophy by defeating Punjab Kings in the 2025 final — a landmark win in the league’s 18-year history.
On June 4, Karnataka authorities confirmed the death toll and stated that over 30 individuals had been injured during the stampede. The state government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.
On the professional front, Madhavan was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film, also starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, is a spiritual sequel to Kesari and is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu and Pushpa Palat. It focuses on the legal battle led by C Sankaran Nair in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.