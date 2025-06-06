After Spirit, Deepika Padukone reportedly dropped from Kalki 2 over "friction on sets"

Deepika Padukone, who recently became a mother, is reportedly facing professional setbacks after being dropped from Spirit and now possibly from Kalki 2 as well.

Makers of Kalki 2 may be considering replacing her due to her demand for shorter working hours

After her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over contract disputes, Deepika Padukone may soon be out of another major project. The actress’ request for "shorter work hours" post-motherhood has allegedly created "friction on sets" of Kalki 2, the Prabhas-starrer.

The makers are now said to be considering replacing her, though neither Padukone nor the film’s team has made any official statement.