After Spirit, Deepika Padukone reportedly dropped from Kalki 2 over "friction on sets"

Deepika Padukone, who recently became a mother, is reportedly facing professional setbacks after being dropped from Spirit and now possibly from Kalki 2 as well.
After her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over contract disputes, Deepika Padukone may soon be out of another major project. The actress’ request for "shorter work hours" post-motherhood has allegedly created "friction on sets" of Kalki 2, the Prabhas-starrer.
The makers are now said to be considering replacing her, though neither Padukone nor the film’s team has made any official statement.
This comes shortly after similar tensions on Spirit. Padukone was allegedly dropped from the Vanga film over disagreements regarding pay and her demand to limit daily shoot hours. Sources claim that she had requested a cap of six hours per day and sought contract changes to secure additional pay if filming exceeded 100 days.
Vanga later appeared to reference the conflict on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith... But by doing this, you've DISCLOSED the person that you are... Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”
He added: “Aisa karo... agla baar poori kahani bolna. #dirtyPRgames.”
Following Padukone’s exit from Spirit, Triptii Dimri, who starred in Vanga’s Animal, was announced as the new female lead. Dimri posted about the casting on social media, writing: “Still sinking in... So grateful to be trusted with this journey.”