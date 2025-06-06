AP Dhillon snaps at fan after persistent photo requests and unwanted touching at Mumbai airport

Popular Canadian-Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, known for chart-topping hits like Brown Munde and Excuses, was recently involved in a heated exchange with a fan at Mumbai airport. A video circulating on social media shows the usually composed artist visibly losing his temper after a fan repeatedly asked for photos and, most importantly, touched him without consent.

AP Dhillon loses his cool at fan encounter in Mumbai airport

AP Dhillon, dressed casually, initially greeted photographers and obliged a few fans with selfies. However, the situation escalated when one fan became overly persistent, insisting on more photos even after several had been taken. The fan then reportedly tried to hold the singer, which clearly made him uncomfortable.

Annoyed by the relentless requests and the breach of personal space, the singer firmly asked, “Kitni photos lega yaar? (How many photos will you take?)”. When the fan attempted to touch him again, the singer’s frustration boiled over, and he sternly stated, “Enough,” before walking away. Despite the visible irritation, AP Dhillon maintained his composure as he continued towards his vehicle.

The incident quickly went viral online, sparking a debate among netizens. While many supported the singer, calling out the fan for harassing the musician and disregarding his personal boundaries, others criticised the singer for losing his patience with a fan.

AP Dhillon, who has a massive fan following worldwide, prefers to keep his personal life private. This rare public display of frustration highlights the challenges celebrities face in managing fan interactions while navigating their personal space and public appearances. Dhillon recently attended the IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad and has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with actor Banita Sandhu, though neither has confirmed the speculation.