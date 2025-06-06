ED raids Dino Morea’s Mumbai home in Mithi River scam probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is raiding actor Dino Morea’s Mumbai residence as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the Mithi River desilting scam. The actor is reportedly present at the house, where ED officials have been conducting the search for over six hours.

The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The agency is carrying out coordinated raids at more than 15 locations across Mumbai and Kochi, targeting the premises of Mr Morea, his brother Santino, contractors, and others involved, according to PTI reports. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raid follows recent questioning of the actor and his brother by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which grilled them for eight hours in connection with a ₹65 crore scam linked to irregularities in the river’s desilting project. Police sources say the brothers were in frequent contact with Ketan Kadam, one of the key accused, arrested last month, whose call records revealed their communication.