Madhavan pens heartfelt anniversary note to wife Sarita: ‘Wouldn’t change a single moment’

He went on to say that having Sarita by his side has fulfilled him in every way: “You have given me so much that I don’t know what else to wish for. I am truly the most blessed. Happy anniversary, my love. @msaru15.”

Madhavan and Sarita’s journey began in 1991 when they met during a workshop. The couple tied the knot in 1999, just before Madhavan’s rise in mainstream cinema. Sarita has also been a part of his professional journey, having designed costumes for some of his films, including Guru En Aalu. The couple welcomed their son, Vedaant Madhavan, in 2005. Vedaant is now an international-level swimmer.

On the work front, Madhavan, who made his film debut with Mani Ratnam’s romantic drama Alaipayuthey in 2000, was most recently seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday alongside Madhavan.

A spiritual successor to the historical film Kesari, the story draws inspiration from the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The plot focuses on lawyer C Sankaran Nair and his battle for justice following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.