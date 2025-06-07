Akhil Akkineni ties the knot with Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studio

Actor Akhil Akkineni and entrepreneur-artist Zainab Ravdjee tied the knot early Friday morning in Hyderabad, surrounded by their closest family and friends in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios, a cherished venue built by Akhil’s grandfather, during the auspicious brahma muhurtham at around 3:35 am, honouring traditional Telugu customs.
Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni took to social media to share official photos of the newlyweds, expressing their joy, they wrote, “With immense happiness, Amala and I are thrilled to announce that our beloved son has married his dear Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts truly belong…” Their heartfelt message quickly went viral.
Akhil looked dapper in a simple white pancha and angavastram, perfectly complementing Zainab, who wore a stunning ivory silk sari adorned with diamond jewellery. The couple had previously announced their engagement in November with the sweet caption: “Found my forever.”
Though they kept their relationship private, their wedding was star-studded. Guests included megastars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and director Prashanth Neel. Naga Chaitanya, Akhil’s half-brother, joined Nagarjuna in a lively baraat dance, with cousin Sushanth and sister-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala also joining in on the fun.
Zainab, the daughter of Hyderabad-based industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, is a talented perfumer and artist whose recent exhibition, Reflections, debuted in the city. Meanwhile, Akhil continues to make waves in the film industry after hits like Mr Majnu and Hello.
With their wedding steeped in tradition, style, and joy, the newlyweds are ready to embark on their new chapter — one that’s already capturing hearts both on and off the screen.