Akshay Kumar strikes gold again as Housefull 5 rakes in ₹24.35 cr on opening day

The film enjoyed a stellar opening, collecting a whopping ₹24.35 crore on its very first day. Boasting a star-studded lineup, the film features Bollywood heavyweight Akshay Kumar in the lead, alongside veteran actor Nana Patekar and glamorous star Jacqueline Fernandez. The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma, each bringing their unique flair to this laugh riot.

Released in cinemas on Friday, Housefull 5 has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film continues the franchise’s trademark blend of outrageous comedy, wild twists, and chaotic storytelling that audiences have come to love over the years. Shortly after the release of the opening day numbers, the production house took to social media to thank fans for the overwhelming response. Their post celebrated the box office success with a heartfelt note:

“Our hearts are Housefull with your love and support! Thank you. This madness is nothing without you! In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today.”