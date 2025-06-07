Akshay Kumar strikes gold again as Housefull 5 rakes in ₹24.35 cr on opening day

Celebs

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 kicks off with a strong opening, earning ₹24.35 crore on Day 1 at the box office. The comedy franchise returns with big laughs and bigger numbers.
Houseful 5 opening day box office collectionX
The much-anticipated fifth installment of the hit comedy franchise Housefull has made a grand debut at the Indian box office. Titled Housefull 5, the film enjoyed a stellar opening as per figures released by the producers.

Day 1 collection of Houseful 5

The film enjoyed a stellar opening, collecting a whopping ₹24.35 crore on its very first day. Boasting a star-studded lineup, the film features Bollywood heavyweight Akshay Kumar in the lead, alongside veteran actor Nana Patekar and glamorous star Jacqueline Fernandez. The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma, each bringing their unique flair to this laugh riot.

Released in cinemas on Friday, Housefull 5 has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film continues the franchise’s trademark blend of outrageous comedy, wild twists, and chaotic storytelling that audiences have come to love over the years. Shortly after the release of the opening day numbers, the production house took to social media to thank fans for the overwhelming response. Their post celebrated the box office success with a heartfelt note:
“Our hearts are Housefull with your love and support! Thank you. This madness is nothing without you! In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today.”

The strong opening is a promising sign for the film’s box office trajectory, reaffirming the franchise’s mass appeal and Akshay Kumar’s star power. As the weekend progresses, Housefull 5 is expected to pull in even bigger numbers, driven by positive word-of-mouth and the loyal fan base of the comedy series. With its energetic cast, tried-and-tested formula of humor, and crowd-pleasing moments, Housefull 5 looks set to be another blockbuster in the making.

