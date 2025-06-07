Dhanush flaunts his new avatar in short hair and moustache for Tere Ishk Mein

Actor Dhanush is presently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s much-anticipated drama, Tere Ishk Mein. It seems like Dhanush will be seen as an Air Force officer in his next.

Dhanush drops new look for Tere Ishk Mein

Now, adding to the hype, a new set of photos from the shoot have surfaced on social media. In the photos, Dhanush is seen in a completely new avatar posing in a sharp Indian Air Force uniform, with short hair and a steely moustache. This look of the actor is in complete contrast to his first look from Tere Ishk Mein with long hair and a full beard, most likely from the grittier phase of his character.

The primary teaser of the drama featured Dhanush setting a wall on fire with the words, “From the world of Raanjhanaa”. We could also hear in the backdrop, “Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)".