After losing 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2', Deepika Padukone is onboard for 'AA22xA6' with Allu Arjun and Atlee

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is officially onboard for director Atlee’s next pan-India project AA22xA6, starring alongside Tollywood icon Allu Arjun. The big reveal was made this morning by the makers, who dropped a video across social media with the caption: “The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6.” Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is being positioned as a magnum opus, combining the star power of Allu Arjun, the directorial flair of Atlee, and Deepika’s pan-India appeal. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and is already among the most anticipated collaborations of the year.

Why was Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2 and Spirit?

The announcement comes on the heels of some turbulent industry chatter around Deepika’s exits from two high-profile films with actor Prabhas. According to reports, Deepika was previously attached to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, but was allegedly dropped following disagreements over remuneration and claims of ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Soon after, a fresh report emerged suggesting she had also been removed from Kalki 2, the sequel to the ongoing Kalki 2898 AD franchise, due to ‘friction on set’.