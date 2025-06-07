‘Housefull 2’ fame Shazahn Padamsee marries Ashish Kanakia in dreamy celebrations

In her first post as a newlywed, Shazahn captioned a photo with Ashish, “This day. This feeling. Our forever,” along with infinity and heart emojis. The pictures show the couple glowing with happiness, gazing lovingly at each other as rose petals rained down on them. Shazahn looked radiant in a pastel-hued embroidered lehenga, while Ashish complemented her in an elegant off-white sherwani. The two looked deeply in love as they celebrated their union.

The wedding received an outpouring of love from fans and friends in the industry. Celebrities like Zareen Khan and Malvika Raaj sent in warm wishes, while fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. The couple had their roka ceremony earlier this year in January. In a previous interview, Shazahn spoke about that special day, sharing how Ashish’s family welcomed her with open arms despite knowing each other for just two years. She also expressed missing her late father, theatre legend Alyque Padamsee, saying, “I wish he had been there to share this moment. He would have been so proud.”