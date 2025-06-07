Cinema

Akshay Kumar’s comedy franchise ‘Housefull 5’ roars back with ₹23 crore opening

The fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise has arrived, and it’s come with a bang. Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, released on June 6 across India amid much fanfare and some scepticism. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the comedy film has opened strong at the box office with a Day 1 collection of ₹23 crore.

Can Housefull 5 top Housefull 4 and become Akshay Kumar’s next ₹300 crore blockbuster?

According to early estimates, Housefull 5 now ranks as the fourth-highest opener in Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood career. It falls behind Mission Mangal (₹29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi (₹26.29 crore) and Gold (₹25.25 crore), but outpaces hits like Kesari (₹21.06 crore), Singh Is Bliing (₹20.67 crore) and even the Hindi version of 2.0 (₹20.25 crore).

The film carries enormous expectations, not just in terms of legacy but also budget. As per reports, the film was made on a massive budget of ₹240 crore — ₹225 crore allocated to production, and ₹15 crore earmarked for promotions. Lavish sets, international locations, and heavy VFX work underline the scale of this multi-starrer. However, the good news for the makers is that Housefull 5 has already earned ₹135 crore before its theatrical release — thanks to digital streaming rights (₹75 crore), TV satellite rights (₹40 crore) and music rights (₹20 crore). But that still leaves ₹105 crore to recover via cinema tickets to break even.

To be deemed a commercial success, the film needs to clock at least ₹325 crore globally — a tough ask, even for a franchise with brand recall. For comparison, Housefull 4 remains Akshay Kumar’s biggest hit in Hindi cinema, grossing ₹210.3 crore. His other ₹200 crore club entries include Good Newwz (₹205.09 crore) and Mission Mangal (₹203.08 crore). His highest-grossing film across all languages remains 2.0 (Tamil), which earned a staggering ₹744.78 crore worldwide. While Housefull 5 has made a promising start, sustaining its momentum will be the real test. With competition from other releases and word-of-mouth now in play, the coming weekend is crucial. For now, though, the franchise’s signature blend of slapstick and star power seems to be paying off at the box office.

