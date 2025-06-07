Akshay Kumar’s comedy franchise ‘Housefull 5’ roars back with ₹23 crore opening

To be deemed a commercial success, the film needs to clock at least ₹325 crore globally — a tough ask, even for a franchise with brand recall. For comparison, Housefull 4 remains Akshay Kumar’s biggest hit in Hindi cinema, grossing ₹210.3 crore. His other ₹200 crore club entries include Good Newwz (₹205.09 crore) and Mission Mangal (₹203.08 crore). His highest-grossing film across all languages remains 2.0 (Tamil), which earned a staggering ₹744.78 crore worldwide. While Housefull 5 has made a promising start, sustaining its momentum will be the real test. With competition from other releases and word-of-mouth now in play, the coming weekend is crucial. For now, though, the franchise’s signature blend of slapstick and star power seems to be paying off at the box office.